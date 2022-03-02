LAKE PLACID — Since 1982 the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum has given visitors a view of the rich history of Lake Placid. 2022 is the 40th year where guests have visited the four rooms with artifacts and secrets of the past on display, bringing back memories for the elderly and learning opportunities for youth.
The depot itself was built in 1927 and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
Along with hundreds of exhibit items you will discover the role Melvil Dewey (inventor of the Dewey Decimal System) played in the town’s development and growth. A miniature replica of the home of Joshua and Louisa Lastinger tells the story of the town’s first settlers. You will discover how the area was a hotbed for the turpentine industry.
The goal of the museum members and board is to continuously update the contents and exhibits of the museum so they enable residents and visitors to South Central Florida to discover the early beginnings of Lake Placid, the Caladium Capital of the World.
The museum is managed by an active board of directors and volunteers who currently welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The board has a number of immediate and long range plans including:
- Being open more days each week which will require additional volunteers.
- Update the flooring in two exhibit rooms.
- Open a gift shop offering commemorative souvenir items.
- County promotion of the museum.
- Outside seating to allow for more visitors coming to Lake Placid via planned excursions on U.S. Sugar Express from Clewiston.
- Special exhibit events.
- Increase Historical Society membership.
- New roofing.
A number of these plans are currently being accomplished thanks to two generous gifts. The Thakkar Family Foundation, led by Sebring physicians Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar, has been instrumental in making many of the above goals become reality. The Thakkars pride themselves in not only helping worthy causes like the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum financially, but by also becoming caring partners.
Another generous gift was presented to the museum by Shaun O’Brian of Duda Company’s local Sod Farm operation. Duda, a diversified land management corporation, is headquartered in Oviedo. Their corporate philosophy is to multiply and share God’s blessings.
Plan a visit to the Lake Placid Depot Museum to step back into history. Admission is free and donations are welcomed. During your visit learn of the advantages of becoming a Historical Society member, a donor sponsor and a volunteer at the depot. These are ways to give back to the community as well as help the long history of the area come alive for other visitors.
Besides the current days of operation, groups can arrange private tours or events at the museum by contacting Board President Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011 or leave a message at 863-465-1775. The Depot Museum is located at 12 Park St., just off Main Avenue in Lake Placid.