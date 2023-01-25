LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park St. is actually a hidden gem in the community. The four pods inside hold an antique linotype machine originally used at the local newspaper office and yearbooks of the town’s high school. The museum holds the secrets of Lake Placid’s past. There are artifacts from Florida’s turpentine industry and room after room telling of the rich natural history of the area’s culture. In 1927, the Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Depot is managed by volunteers and docents. It is opened every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for private tours and special events. The Museum has over 100 members. To become a member or learn how your talent or interest can aide them as a volunteer, call 863-465-1775 and leave your number and a message.

