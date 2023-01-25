LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park St. is actually a hidden gem in the community. The four pods inside hold an antique linotype machine originally used at the local newspaper office and yearbooks of the town’s high school. The museum holds the secrets of Lake Placid’s past. There are artifacts from Florida’s turpentine industry and room after room telling of the rich natural history of the area’s culture. In 1927, the Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Depot is managed by volunteers and docents. It is opened every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Special arrangements can be made for private tours and special events. The Museum has over 100 members. To become a member or learn how your talent or interest can aide them as a volunteer, call 863-465-1775 and leave your number and a message.
This month the Museum is featuring ”Blind Date With A Book.” The staff has taken novels written and donated by Florida authors, wrapped and trimmed them with bows. You won’t know your blind date author till you get home and unwrap your novel. Then enjoy a blind date with an author’s style you may grow to love.
Also this past Saturday the Museum welcomed a hundred people from 20 states and Great Britain. The Depot provided a fantastic opportunity for U.S. Sugar to tell its story.
There were 100 passengers plus crew on the U.S. Sugar Express train. Each passenger paid to take the three weekend trips. The first was from Clewiston, Friday to Okeelanta, Saturday to Lake Placid and Sunday to Fort Pierce. It was part of the U.S. Sugar’s “Rare Mileage Charter” where the train passed through the country side and over bridges offering many photo ops.
U.S. Sugar is a farming company that grows sugarcane, citrus, sweet corn and other winter and spring vegetables. It was founded in 1931 by Charles Stewart Mott.
Scott Ogle, operations manager for Sugar Express, said, “Events like these draw passengers from around the world…to welcome guests who may not visit South Central Florida.”
David and Jeannette McClane own Divine Ice Cream. Their food truck parked at the Depot on Saturday to sell ice cream cones and cups to the passengers and the usual Saturday local and snow bird visitors. On the truck’s side there is a painting of Jesus with children gathered around Him eating ice cream. David tongue-in-cheek commented, “For six days God created the world and on the seventh day He rested. However, on the eighth day He created ice cream!” And the visitors acknowledged that the creation of ice cream was a great idea. They flocked to his truck as they disembarked from the train.
When the train arrived it was greeted by flocks of local residents who met the passengers, enjoyed ice cream together and saw history come alive inside as they toured the Depot Museum.
Local residents Robert Barnett, John, Ashley and Hedi Cooper were on hand to greet their parents and grandparents, Bonnie and Mason Cooper, who were U.S. Sugar Express passengers. The Coopers came from Steven Corners, Virginia. They are train buffs who have traveled the U.S and parts of Europe on an array of train lines.
Cory and Rene Ward from Clermont, Florida were also passengers. They are retired and enjoy what they call riding trains as their hobby. They’ve been doing it for the 36 years of their marriage.
David Arthur came all the way from Murrieta, California. “I am on the U.S. Sugar mailing list and met Barton Jennings, who volunteers for U.S. Sugar. So I bought a ticket and came to Florida.”
Jennings was on the train as a volunteer. He is a training specialist for the railroad industry and author of “The Railroads of U.S. Sugar.” He said, “I was fascinated by U.S. Sugar and came with my wife for the month at our own expense to volunteer on the trips.”
George Forero came from Antioch, Illinois. He told docent Bob Belschner that he is a real train buff and worked for the Long Island, Sooline, BN and Amtrak train lines as a crew caller and superintendent. He did not want to miss the chance to ride on U.S. Sugar Express, which came to Lake Placid via the engine pulling a restored dining, open air and coach cars.
Depot Museum Board President Maria Hagg said, “The stops U.S. Sugar Express makes here allows passengers to visit our museum, view the many murals that depict our history, visit our downtown and go home understanding why Readers Digest named Lake Placid ‘America’s Most Interesting Town.’”
The next visit of the U.S. Sugar Express is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26. Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. the train will come to Lake Placid from Firemen’s Field in Sebring. Sunday, Feb. 26, the train will travel from Lake Placid with one-hour countryside trips at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Cost is $25 per person for one of the Lake Placid Sunday trips.
To be sure you will have a ticket to hear the conductor yell, “All Aboard,” you’ll need to purchase your ticket online at Sugar Express — //sugarexpress.com/
. They sell out quickly so don’t miss your chance to visit the Depot Museum and enjoy a relaxing train ride.
If you’ve never been to the Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park St. do not miss a chance to visit any Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. It is a trip through the area’s history that you will relish.