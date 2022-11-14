LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Women’s Club building and yard was filled with 33 vendors last Saturday, selling everything from wines, dresses, photography art, books by a local author, Avon and Mary Kay products. Bo’s BBQ set up a food station where they sold sandwiches and funnel cakes.

Mellisa Barlaug, president of the Lake Placid Junior Women’s Club, said that the club has a membership of 20 ladies from age 18 and up. The members were on hand at the “Vendor Splendor” to help make the event a success.

Recommended for you