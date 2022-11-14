LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Women’s Club building and yard was filled with 33 vendors last Saturday, selling everything from wines, dresses, photography art, books by a local author, Avon and Mary Kay products. Bo’s BBQ set up a food station where they sold sandwiches and funnel cakes.
Mellisa Barlaug, president of the Lake Placid Junior Women’s Club, said that the club has a membership of 20 ladies from age 18 and up. The members were on hand at the “Vendor Splendor” to help make the event a success.
Inside the club booths rented for $50 and outside for $35. The proceeds are used to support local charities.
Local writer and author Sheri McLaughlin was inside selling the 10 different books she has had published. Some of the titles are “Mercy On The Trail,” “Angry Hornets” and “Frozen Isolation.”
She said, "I have self published my books but have been approached by publishers. However their terms did not meet my needs." You can find read the theme of everyone of her books when you visit www.sherimclaughlinauthor.com.
Scott Schneider from Sebring named his company, Shootin’ Scotty Photography. He was there to show and sell his stunning photography in the price range of $30 to $150. "I loved the hobby since I was 8 years old. I am a retired air traffic controller," he said.
Adriana Montanez from Tropical Winery on U.S. 27 South was on hand to offer tastings of the wine her husband Milton produces. She also sold a range of tasty sauces. She poured sample tastes of the wines and did a nice business after visitors discovered the great flavor of the various varieties.
Thessa Bejjoudi moved here from Illinois. “I moved here one year ago and live with and care for a real sweet elderly lady.”
Bejjoudi paints on palms as well as creates colorful dresses. Visitors were taken back by the beauty of her work.
Heartland Crafted owner Kimberly Welsh brought many of her unique custom gifts. Her most popular items are her engravings of the area lakes.
“I sold out of my Lake Jackson and Lake McCoy engravings,” she said.
There were many other booths selling items for every taste. Heather’s Creations motto on her business card best summed up the full array of sale items at the Junior Women’s Club’s Vendor Splendor — “Handmade With Love.”