Lake Placid recycling center leads the way

April Carr volunteers as one of several attendants at the county’s drop-off recycling centers. She urges people to make use of the facility.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — The public is making good use of the new recycling drop-off site in Lake Placid and other sites around the county.

According to Robert A. Diefendorf Jr., assistant Highlands County engineer, an average 45 people drop off glass, paper and plastic on each of the two weekdays the Lake Placid site is open. That’s not bad, considering the drop-off site is only open for 3½ hours on Monday and Wednesday.

