Lake Placid recycling center leads the way

LAKE PLACID — The public is making good use of the new recycling drop-off site in Lake Placid and other sites around the county.
According to Robert A. Diefendorf Jr., assistant Highlands County engineer, an average 45 people drop off glass, paper and plastic on each of the two weekdays the Lake Placid site is open. That’s not bad, considering the drop-off site is only open for 3½ hours on Monday and Wednesday.
When the Lake Placid site opened on June 1, it was the first of three recycling sites to begin operation. Avon Park’s drop-off recycling center, which opened on Aug. 1, and Sebring’s, which opened Aug. 2, are about to mark their first month of operation.
The large steel recycling bins in Lake Placid are taken to a larger recycling processing facility where they pass through a series of stringent tests for acceptance.
“When the cardboard and single-stream recycling bins are full they are taken by Waste Connections to the Highlands County Solid Waste Management Center,” Diefendorf said. “Then it’s dumped at Waste Connections Recycling Transfer Facility (RTF). When there is enough materials to ship a load out from there, Waste Connections loads the cardboard or single-stream materials into semi-trucks that haul the material to Waste Connections Processing facility in either Miami or St. Petersburg for processing.”
The solid waste collection contractor used to pick up recycling curbside, but they halted the service in the spring after too many residents put non-recyclable materials into their yellow-lidded, curbside recycling containers.
If Lake Placid is any indication, the other drop-off sites will be busy, too. The long metal bunkers, which are picked up by trucks and hauled away to processing facilities, can take tons of material before they are emptied. Glass apparently is the least dropped-off item at the Lake Placid drop-off center.
“The plastic, cardboard, steel, aluminum and paper bin is pulled every two weeks,” Diefendorf said, “as is the cardboard-only bin. The glass bin has not been hauled away for emptying.”
The glass goes to the Highlands County Solid Waste Management Center “where the glass is dumped, crushed and used as an alternative cover in the Construction and Demolition (C & D) Landfill. The crushed glass counts towards the county’s recycling credits with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” he said.
The assistant engineer is confident the program will grow.
“Each week has been showing an increase,” he said.
The Sebring site – off Westminster Road to the right at the entrance to Max Long Recreation Field – sees an average of 30 people each weekday and an average 35 people dropping off recycling on Saturdays. It is open 2 — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Avon Park has so far seen the least number of recycling citizens. The site, at 100 S. Glenwood Ave., “has been consistent, but has not been in service a full month yet,” Diefendorf said.
According to his figures, an average 11 people use the center when it is open between 2-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 15 people on an average Saturday, when it is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During operational hours, attendants at each drop-off center help residents drop off the right materials.
As a reminder, here’s what the centers accept:
Paper: Only clean, dry, newspaper, junk mail, office paper (no shred) and other non-coated paper.
Plastic: Only clean, dry, plastic (bottles, jugs, and jars).
Metal: Only clean aluminum, steel, and tin cans.
Cardboard: Only clean, dry, flattened, cardboard or boxboard (no cardboard lined with plastic or any waxed or waterproof cardboard).
Glass: Only clean, dry bottles, jars, Pyrex, mirror and window glass.