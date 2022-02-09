LAKE PLACID — The Depot Museum at 12 Park St. in Lake Placid was built in 1927. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Weekly, local residents and visitors from all over America, Canada and even overseas come to learn about the history of our area and to view the displays.
The Depot consists of four rooms that bring the history of Lake Placid alive. As you walk through you will learn of the first family that settled here. They were the Lastingers. A miniature model of their lakeside home is on display.
The story of Melvil Dewey, the founder of The Dewey Decimal System, is prominently displayed with photos and stories. In the 1920’s Dewey settled in what was then known as Lake Stearns. He built a hotel and a resort bringing his friends from Lake Placid, New York to soak up the warm climate. He was so influential that in 1927 he was able to have the town renamed Lake Placid and become a sister city of Lake Placid, New York. Many of the area lakes also had their names changed to correspond to the lakes in New York.
The Depot Museum is dedicated to preserving the history and artifacts of the area, During a visit you will learn why the area was a major producer of turpentine, became the “Caladium Capital of the World,” has acre after acre of orange groves, is the “Town of Murals” and was named by Reader’s Digest in 2013, “America’s Most Interesting Town.”
Besides touring the four indoor pods, you can visit a “days of old” jail and learn about the purpose of a caboose that sits adjacent to the building.
South of Lake Placid, U.S. Sugar produces over 10% of the sugar made in the United States. In the ‘50s, a steam engine locomotive #148 made daily trips bringing sugar cane through Lake Placid to the mills north. Now a diesel engine locomotive daily pulls cars delivering farm material and agricultural goods north to market. School children can hear the train whistles blow as it travels north during their morning classes and heads back south in the afternoon.
U.S. Sugar has spent years rebuilding to pristine condition the #148 steam locomotive and has made a number of trips from Clewiston to Lake Placid to show it off. Hundreds gathered recently to welcome the locomotive pulling passenger cars, bringing visitors to Lake Placid. Tickets for the first December trip from Clewiston to Lake Placid sold out in 15 minutes.
This is an exciting time for the Depot Museum as U.S. Sugar is in the process of planning many regular #148 steam engine excursions with stops at the Lake Placid Depot. Passengers can then tour the museum, visit the town and arrive back to the Depot when the conductor pulls the whistle cord, announcing, “All Aboard” for the trip back to Clewiston.
A new Depot Museum Board of Directors is active in making updates to greet the many arrivals who will be taking the train trips as well as visitors who tour the museum weekly. Additional outside seating is in process. A gift shop will sell memorabilia of Lake Placid as well as merchandise for train buffs, children and collectors of souvenirs. Newly donated historical items will be added. Special events featuring the lives of notable citizens, early founders and past movers and shakers is in discussion. Plans to teach school children about Lake Placid through school visits and museum tours will help the youngsters appreciate the town’s rich history,
The executive committee of the board of directors includes: president, Maria Hagg, a former officer in the U.S. Air Force and retired registered nurse; treasurer, Margaret Dear, a designer and local business owner, and secretary, Libby Pitts, an educator. Other board members include funeral director Mike Brochette, barber Tony Morris, writer/retired marketing executive Tom Meisenheimer and auctioneer Wendall Hagg.
President Maria Hagg put her thoughts about the Historical Society Depot Museum this way: “Lake Placid’s Depot Museum is a little diamond in the rough and we (board are volunteers) are here to polish it.”
The museum is currently opened Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Fridays, you are greeted by Pete Laraia, who has volunteered for three years. He is a retired health care administrator from Patchogue, New York. He is enjoying retirement and volunteering.
“I saw an ad in the paper for volunteers and I’m glad I did. I enjoy talking to guests about the museum and guiding them through the displays. I meet great people. I invite others to volunteer as well so we can be open seven days a week for folks to tour this great place at their convenience,” he said.
If you would like to consider volunteering, call President Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011. She will give you details. You can work hours to fit your schedule.
The museum is open free to the public, but a small donation is welcome. You can become an individual member for a $10 gift, $18 for a couple, or $25 for a family. Membership applications are available at the museum.
There are other opportunities for sponsorship to help continue the museum services while supporting the preservation of history in Lake Placid and Highlands County. As a 501c3 charity, your gift is tax deductible.
A day trip to Lake Placid is a day of learning and fun. You can visit the chamber of commerce office, which features an overview of the many murals decorating buildings throughout the town, then visit each mural (a mural book detailing each one is available at various locations).
Visit the Depot Museum, the Clown Museum, the Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Coop and have lunch at one of the many local eateries as well as enjoy a home brewed beer at Wet Dogs Brewer in the Journal Plaza on Main Avenue. If you visit on Saturdays, the Farmer’s Market is open there, too. You will soon discover why Reader’s Digest called Lake Placid, “America’s Most Interesting Town.”
To plan a personal group tour of the Depot Museum call 863-465-1775 and leave a message or call 863-243-4011. A group tour can be arranged any weekday.
Lake Placid awaits your visit.