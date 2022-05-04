If the quality of art on display at the Highlands County School District Art Show is any indication of our future artists, we have a very bright future here in Central Florida. Amazing works in mediums such as ceramics, acrylic painting, watercolors, pencil, mixed media, and collages showcased a very high level of creativity and skill.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout this evening,” said Kristy Harris, Sebring High School art teacher. “We have multiple talented judges. Middle and Elementary schools are judged separately. The high school works are judged overall and by category.”
Families and friends packed the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on April 29. Excitement was in the air as young artists waited to hear their name called for recognition of their work.
Madilyn Newman, a second grader at Lake Placid Elementary School, did a face that was part of a much larger work.
“This is the face of my best friend, Kinder,” she said, pointing to her artwork.
Jasmine Groover, a teacher at Lake Placid Elementary, said, “The kids love this show. It’s so much fun to see them grow. We’re excited to expand with a new ceramics class.”
Sebring High School Art Teacher Steven VanDam, with the help of the other art teachers in attendance, announced and handed out the awards.