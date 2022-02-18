LAKE WALES — A new fuel farm is becoming a reality at the Lake Wales Municipal Airport. City commission authorized a public transportation grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation.
The grant is for the installation of a new fuel farm designed to efficiently dispense aviation fuel to multiple types of aircraft.
“This is great timing, and it’s a nice complement to the recent runway expansion and newly added taxiways at the airport,” City Manager James Slaton said.
The new fuel farm will replace the antiquated fuel system already budgeted for replacement in the city’s 2022 capital improvement plan.
The new enhancement will attract larger jets to the city, helping to expand the city’s efforts in economic development.
“This added convenience is going to attract more people to fly to Lake Wales for an extended stay,” Airport Manager Amanda Kirby said.
The grant was awarded after the reconstruction of the fuel ramp.