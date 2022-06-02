LAKE WALES — In early May 2022, Lake Wales Police began investigating a sexual battery involving an underage victim and an adult male. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect and victim met on social media and began communicating.
As conversations progressed the suspect coerced the victim into sending him explicit photos. During later conversations, the suspect used the photos to blackmail the victim into meeting him in person, allegedly threatening to release the photos on social media for everyone to see if she didn’t meet. During their first in-person meeting, the suspect sexually battered the victim.
On Friday May 20, the suspect traveled to meet the victim a second time, allegedly using the threat of exposing the explicit pictures as a reason for the meeting. Upon arrival, Lake Wales Police detectives were present and took him into custody.
Arrested was Alex Lavon Cooper, 19, of Lake Wales. Cooper was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. During an interview, Cooper admitted to meeting the victim but denied any other wrongdoing.
Detectives do not believe this is Cooper’s only victim. If you think your child may have been in contact with Cooper, contact the Lake Wales Police Department. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.