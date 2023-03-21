Tevin Lindsay

LINDSAY

BARTOW — A suspect who has been in jail since June 2022 as a result of an undercover drug trafficking investigation, 29-year-old Tevin Lindsay of Lake Wales, was recently indicted by a Polk County grand jury for first degree murder (a capital felony) and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church in the death of a 23-year-old Ocala man who overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin that Lindsay allegedly sold to him.

On June 14, 2022, a witness called 911 to report the victim was unresponsive and had possibly overdosed on heroin in the city of Lake Alfred. The Lake Alfred Police Department and Polk Fire Rescue personnel responded to the house, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was declared deceased from a suspected drug overdose.

