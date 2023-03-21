BARTOW — A suspect who has been in jail since June 2022 as a result of an undercover drug trafficking investigation, 29-year-old Tevin Lindsay of Lake Wales, was recently indicted by a Polk County grand jury for first degree murder (a capital felony) and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church in the death of a 23-year-old Ocala man who overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin that Lindsay allegedly sold to him.
On June 14, 2022, a witness called 911 to report the victim was unresponsive and had possibly overdosed on heroin in the city of Lake Alfred. The Lake Alfred Police Department and Polk Fire Rescue personnel responded to the house, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was declared deceased from a suspected drug overdose.
The Lake Alfred Police Department requested PCSO to assume the investigation.
During the investigation, PCSO detectives learned the victim and witness had purchased what they thought was heroin from Lindsay. A sample of the drugs sold to the victim was found at the scene. Detectives sent the sample to the FDLE lab for testing, and the lab results confirmed that the drugs sold by Lindsay to the victim were cocaine and fentanyl.
“The fentanyl crisis in this country is real and it is killing thousands of people. When we investigate deaths caused by a drug overdose, we do everything within our power to hold those who peddle poison responsible. Thanks to the hard work of my detectives and State Attorney Brian Haas and his prosecutors, this murderer should be in prison for the rest of his life,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
During the autopsy and toxicological analysis of the victim’s blood, an elevated concentration of fentanyl, that was too high for a human to survive, was present. The Medical Examiner’s opinion is that the victim died as a result of “multiple drug toxicity.”
On Oct. 24, Lindsay confessed to selling heroin to the victim and witness during the early morning hours of June 14.
Tevin Lindsay has been in the Polk County Jail since June 16, 2022, on the following charges:
· Sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church
· Trafficking in amphetamine
· Possession of fentanyl with intent to sell (two counts)
· Use of a firearm during a felony
· Possession of a structure to traffic drugs
· Unlawful use of a two-way device
· Possession of marijuana over 20 grams
· Possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts)
· Driving with a suspended license
After the grand jury indictment, PCSO detectives additionally charged Lindsay with capital first degree murder and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church.
Lindsay’s previous criminal history includes 17 felonies and four misdemeanors for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, resisting arrest, violation of probation, trespassing, and loitering.