LAKE WALES — The City of Lake Wales Commission authorized CHA Engineering to prepare construction plans to extend a larger water main from the water plant on Sessoms AveNUE.
“As the area continues to grow, the new water main will supply quality water service to our existing residents and new residents that move to the northwest neighborhood,” Utilities Support Manager Nancy Hernandez said.
The new 12-inch water main will link together two additional 12-inch water mains previously installed. The enhanced water system will improve the flow of water to fire hydrants and residential and commercial supply lines.
“We’ve seen consistent growth in the area in response to the city’s affordable housing program,” City Manager James Slaton said. “By doing the work now, our existing residents will not be impacted as more people move to the area.”
The water main will be installed between East Sessoms Avenue and the intersection of Washington Avenue and E Street. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.