LAKE WALES — During the early morning hours of June 17, Lake Wales Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the historic downtown district. Officers spoke with witnesses that reported hearing shots coming from the area of First Street between Park and Stuart Avenue.

During a search of the area, officers located a pistol shell casing along with fresh tire marks in the alley behind Melanie’s Seafood Company at 120 E. Park Ave. Officers were able to later obtain surveillance video footage of the incident that showed a Black male subject driving a small silver or gray vehicle. The vehicle entered the alley from First Street then stopped behind Melanie’s Seafood restaurant. The driver exited the vehicle, fired a handgun toward First Street then quickly left the area.

