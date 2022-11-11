LAKE WALES — On Wednesday, Lake Wales Police Department teamed up with the Polk County Sheriff Office and the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to locate Debbie Williams, who has been missing since 1990.

Detectives, officers and crime scene investigators excavated the sand underneath the rumored residency, located at 108 Dr. J.A Wiltshire Ave. At the conclusion, no remains were found underneath the residence.

