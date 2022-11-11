LAKE WALES — On Wednesday, Lake Wales Police Department teamed up with the Polk County Sheriff Office and the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to locate Debbie Williams, who has been missing since 1990.
Detectives, officers and crime scene investigators excavated the sand underneath the rumored residency, located at 108 Dr. J.A Wiltshire Ave. At the conclusion, no remains were found underneath the residence.
Lake Wales officials intend to continue the search. Plans include the use of ground penetrating radar (GPR). Proposed areas for the use of GPR include the lot the residence is located on and an additional area alongside US HWY 27. Detectives have partnered with a GPR specialist from the University of South Florida.
Detectives are also following up on other leads discovered in microfiche film dating back to the ‘90s. They have located a lead supporting the eye-witness testimony of Williams entering a white and red pickup truck driven by a Caucasian male at the time of her disappearance.
Deputy Chief David Black said, “Our detectives will continue to follow-up on factual leads and eye-witness testimony.”
Aggressive progress has been made by Lake Wales Police Department after a resident arranged for cadaver dogs to search the land around the residency. One hotspot identified by the dogs was beside a tree that rooted underneath the house. Officers dug into the root ball from inside the house, which happens to be the same room Williams was rumored to be buried under the floor.
Detectives contacted Julie Starbuck, K-9 handler for Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue, and discussed the results of the search. Starbuck stated cadaver dogs find the odor of human remains, which can be generated in a multitude of ways, and does not necessarily indicate a body. She went on to say remains could be blood left behind from an injury or when dead or dry skin flakes off a body and decomposes.
Prior to the excavation, SEMCO, a construction firm, assessed the structural integrity of the residency. Flooring was removed from the house to make room for officers to excavate the sand underneath the residency and run it through sifters. More than 20 officers and city staff engaged in the search.
In late March 1990, Williams was reported missing by a family member. At the time of the original report, it was estimated Williams had been missing for approximately four weeks. Detectives have been left with a single partial page initial report to go on.
In 2019, Melvin Waldron, a retired Lake Wales supervisor, came to detectives with information regarding Williams’ case. The information included rumors that Williams had been killed by her on again, off again boyfriend who has since passed away. The rumors were she was buried beneath the boyfriend’s residence or near the overpass of U.S. 27 near Florida Natural.
The current owners of the residence are not suspects in any way and have been nothing but cooperative in this case, detectives said.
Should Williams not be found during these searches, the Lake Wales Police Department will follow up on any future leads which may develop hoping to find closure for the Williams family.
This investigation is ongoing.
Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information, which leads to locating Debbie Delores Williams.
If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Ricky Hartwell or Sergeant Shawn Smith at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
