LAKE WALES — The Lake Wales Police Department achieved its certificate of accreditation on Thursday, June 29 from The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc. The professional men and women of the department worked extremely hard to obtain this prestigious award and will continue to provide quality services to our community while maintaining accountability through continued compliance to standards set forth by The Commission for Law Enforcement Accreditation.
Christopher J. Woehr, ASAC for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Miami Regional Operations Center, said, “The overall feel of the Lake Wales Police Department is one of transparency and eagerness to provide the highest quality of service to the community. This is a top-down commanded police department, and it truly shows in the accreditation process. There was not one individual who didn’t answer a question, or who avoided the assessors, which is a testament to Chief Velasquez’s commitment to the accreditation process.”