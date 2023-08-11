LAKE WALES — City Manager James Slaton announced Thursday plans for the city to assume operations of the city’s Family Recreation Center after the West Central Florida YMCA departs in October.
New state-of-the-art gym equipment and fitness classes are key components of the preliminary plan. Staff recently met with consultants who specialize in designing floor plans for gyms and fitness rooms.
“Our goal is to create a fresh, modern space for families to engage in health and wellness activities,” City Manager James Slaton said. “The facility is a landmark in our community, and we plan to make it better by staffing it with people skilled in recreation programming and business management.”
The city recently invested more than $200,000 enhancing the pool. Annual swim lessons are free for city residents.
“Our recreation programming will include various activities for kids and adults,” Parks & Recreation Manager Stephanie Lutton said.
Another part of the plan is to keep membership pricing affordable for city residents and non-city residents. “Our strategy is to create an affordable recreation hub where families can be active and have fun,” Lutton added.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in the upcoming membership drive scheduled to start in October. Select membership joiners’ fees will be waived for all members starting Oct. 1 through Jan. 31. Current members will have the opportunity to register in the city’s membership database.
A celebration ceremony and pool party themed fall festival are scheduled to take place. Details will be available on the city’s website and social media.