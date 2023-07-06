As a warming Earth simmered into worrisome new territory this week with already three days of record heat across Florida, a Lakeland couple have been charged with the death of their 18-month-old toddler after leaving her strapped into her car seat overnight and into the extreme heat the next afternoon.

Polk County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday afternoon they have charged husband and wife Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33 years old, of Winchester Estates Circle in Lakeland, with aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first degree felony. According to detectives, the couple had returned home from partying Tuesday night and left the toddler in the car.

