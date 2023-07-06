As a warming Earth simmered into worrisome new territory this week with already three days of record heat across Florida, a Lakeland couple have been charged with the death of their 18-month-old toddler after leaving her strapped into her car seat overnight and into the extreme heat the next afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday afternoon they have charged husband and wife Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33 years old, of Winchester Estates Circle in Lakeland, with aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first degree felony. According to detectives, the couple had returned home from partying Tuesday night and left the toddler in the car.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that on July 4, the couple went to a Fourth of July celebration in Lakeland with three children under the age of 9 years old, and did not return home until around 3 a.m. on July 5. He said the pair consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana while at the party. When they returned home, as they began unloading food and items from the car, Jazmine told Joel to bring the female toddler inside while she brought the two other children inside. Judd said Joel observed that one of the car doors was open at the time. He brought stuff inside their home, and when he went back outside, he saw all four doors to the Hyundai Elantra closed, and assumed Jazmine had gotten the toddler out.
Reports state Joel went inside and laid down in bed with his wife. Neither husband nor wife asked each other if they had brought the victim inside. They went to sleep, Judd said.
Joel woke up around 10 a.m. and spent about an hour getting ready for work. Around 11 a.m. he asked one of the kids to go “check on the baby” in the bedroom. The child told Joel that the baby was not in the bedroom, at which time Joel began looking around the house for her. He then went outside and looked in the car, which was parked in the driveway in the full sun. Inside the car, Judd said, he saw the victim still strapped in her car seat and unresponsive.
Judd said Joel brought the toddler still strapped in her car seat into the house in a panic, and then he and Jazmine drove the child to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Despite all efforts and cooling her body down, he said, she could not be revived and was declared deceased.
According to reports, the toddler’s internal body temprature was 104.4 at 2:42 p.m. Lakeland Regional Hospital staff notified law enforcement, and the Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation.
Judd said the heat index for Wednesday was 105.
Around 7 p.m. that evening, 17 hours later, the Rondons both submitted to drug screens by the Department of Children and Families. Joel tested positive for meth, marijuana, and alcohol; Jazmine tested positive for marijuana and alcohol.
An autopsy determined that the victim’s cause of death is hyperthermia due to being left in a car, and the manner of death is homicide. Joel and Jazmine were taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Polk County Jail.
The other two children have been turned over to family members.
According to PCSO, Jazmine does not have a criminal history.
Joel’s criminal history includes the following arrests and charges:
- September 2003 – arrested by Plant City Police Department (PCPD) for criminal mischief
- December 2005 – arrested by PCPD for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of paraphernalia – adjudication was withheld
- February and April 2007 – arrested by PCPD for resisting arrest
- March 2008 – arrested by PCPD for attempted murder – nolle prosequi
- July 2009 –arrested by PCPD for resisting arrest
- November 2010 – arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest
- February 2023 – arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a Lakeland Police Department warrant for carrying a concealed firearm, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia. These charges are pending.