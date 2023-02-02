BARTOW — Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Jan. 28, on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland.

Leonardo Barrera Zurita, 25, of Lakeland, has been charged with: DUI-manslaughter, driving without a license with crash involving death, DUI with injury, and DUI with property damage.

