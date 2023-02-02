BARTOW — Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Jan. 28, on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland.
Leonardo Barrera Zurita, 25, of Lakeland, has been charged with: DUI-manslaughter, driving without a license with crash involving death, DUI with injury, and DUI with property damage.
Analysis of Zurita’s blood following the crash revealed a blood-alcohol level of .156 (content above 0.08 is considered impaired).
A 51-year old Lakeland man was killed in the crash.
“PCSO deputies make dozens of arrests for DUI each month, and the untimely death of the victim is an example why. Law enforcement everywhere is out there trying to prevent deaths, injuries, and property damages from those who make the inexcusable decision to operate a motor vehicle while impaired,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The crash occurred at around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, about 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.
Detectives determined that the black 2009 Chevrolet pick-up truck that Zurita was driving, crossed over the center line and struck the victim’s white 2004 Toyota pick-up.
Zurita suffered a broken femur and hand from the crash. His 32-year-old passenger received bruises and abrasions, and was treated and released from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.