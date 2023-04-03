BARTOW — During the Saturday evening hours, 29-year-old Colten McMullen of Lakeland was arrested on U.S. 92 west of Auburndale after hitting two vehicles and a bicyclist, and attempting to flee. The bicyclist is deceased.

According to the affidavit, just after 10 p.m. the Auburndale Police Department responded to a traffic crash near the Walmart on U.S. 92, where the at-fault driver (later positively identified as McMullen) had struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

Recommended for you