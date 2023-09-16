Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested a Lakeland High School track coach following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old boy.

On Thursday, 40-year old Jarvis Young was taken into custody by PCSO detectives and charged with: sexual battery by custodian/victim between 12-18, lewd and lascivious by 24-year-or-older with victim 16 or 17, abuse of a child without bodily harm, interfere with custody of minor, and HIV-infected person has sex without informing partner.

