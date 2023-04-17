BARTOW — Polk County Sheriff’s Office Safe Schools deputies arrested 39-year-old Ivy Mechelle Smith of Lakeland on April 12 for battery on a school employee, disrupting a school function, and trespassing on school grounds.

At around 11 a.m., Smith arrived at Medulla Elementary School, 850 School House Road, Lakeland, and once in the main office area, she began yelling and cursing at the school staff. She was asked to calm down and stop cursing as there were several students nearby.

