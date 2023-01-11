William Anderson

BARTOW — A 19-year old Lakeland woman riding a stand-up scooter was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning, Jan. 7, and the vehicle left the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27 a.m., and responded to the crash scene on Reynolds Road at Lisa Lane in Lakeland.

