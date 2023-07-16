Anything was paw-sible during Highlands News-Sun's Fur Fest Pet Expo on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring as dogs and cats prowled the premises.

Like many of the local residents who adventured to the mall, Pat O’Brien, of Sebring, wanted to check out the festivities geared around the dogs and cats. Although she was not a pet owner, O’Brien still wanted to find out what was going on inside.

Recommended for you