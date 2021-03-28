SEBRING — A lot has changed in the past 30 years since Lakeshore Mall opened in Sebring on U.S. 27 in February, 1992.
While there have been economic ups and downs, overall Highlands County and Florida have grown, which has been a plus for businesses, but then a newcomer came along.
Online shopping has grown in recent years prompting some malls and retail centers to reinvent themselves with a diminished focus on retail stores to fill their vacancies.
Then COVID-19 dealt a big blow to many business, which couldn’t survive.
Lakeshore Mall, which was purchased by BV Belk Properties in 2013, is also revising its business plan to remain a vital part of Highlands County and the surrounding communities.
Company owner B.V. Belk was in Sebring recently to attend to business at the mall and check the local retail climate.
Speaking from the mall office, Belk understood the challenges shopping malls and retailers have faced nationwide, but he remained positive on the future of Lakeshore Mall.
“Our program has changed completely since the virus started,” he said. “Before the virus, the new Planet Fitness came to the mall, which signed a 10-year lease. So they are staying and doing good.
“We just did the AMC theater with a $3 million renovation and they signed a 10-year lease,” Belk said. Belk [department store] renewed its lease two weeks ago and Beall’s said they will be renewing its lease.
“So we still have our major four anchors here, even though we lost Kmart, but the Kmart building is under contract with a closing within the next month or so,” he said.
Belk could not share what is going into the former Kmart location.
He noted the School Board of Highlands County is looking at purchasing the JCPenney building, which would be a big plus by bringing a lot of people into the mall.
“We are coming up with a new overall plan for leasing and being practical with what the market is now. It’s changed,” Belk said. “We have lowered all of our rates and our rates are competitive with anybody else around here.”
The mall is currently in the process of hiring a local real estate broker to assist in leasing to local and regional businesses that may or may not be retail. They are interested in leasing to medical, professional services, fitness clubs or other non-retail tenants.
The mall has two hair salons that have equipment, they just need operators, Belk said. They are looking for restaurants for the food court locations.
“We are going to fill this place up again,” he said. “We have a good plan for the future and we are going to execute it.”
Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said, “I have worked with several local businesses, such as Farmers Insurance, to open in the mall and become successful.
“We love to support our local businesses. My staff and I are always ready to assist an established business or a new venture. We can offer products and services ideas, assist with free advertising opportunities or give their business a presence on social media.”
The Charlotte N.C. based BV Belk Properties’ website highlights Lakeshore Mall and Catawba Retail, a strip mall in Cornelius, N.C.
The company notes that in addition to its flagship retail centers, BV Belk Properties offers a variety of freestanding restaurant sites as well as commercial office space, warehouses, outparcels, and land for both sale and lease. Currently offering property in N.C., S.C., Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.
The Sears store at Lakeshore Mall was built later and opened in 1999. The store closed in 2019. The mall does not own the former Sears location.