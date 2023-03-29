The last games for Lake Placid Senior Men’s Winter Softball League were held on Monday.
Conley Insurance upset League Champions Lakeside Dermatology 16-8. Leading the Lake Placid hitting for Central was Cisco Hernandez who went 5 for 5 with three triples in the contest. Ron Peterson had key hits while going 4 for 5 and socking a triple. Mark Roth came up big also going 3 for 4. Scott Storch was the big bat for Lakeside going 3 for 3 with a home run and a double.
Second place Miller’s Central Air downed Lake Placid Marine 16-6. For Millers, Bill Martin was 4 for 4 while teammates Jim Ward was 3 for 4 with a triple and home run and Gary Vizioli scored a triple. Since returning to the Miller’s lineup from an injury, Joe Shea had 12 hits in his last 16 at bats. Jerry Kaufman went 3 for 3 for Lake Placid Marine.
Conley Insurance ended the season with a victory over Lake Placid Title Co. in a high scoring contest 23-20. Big bats for Conley were Frank King who went 5 for 5 with two doubles. Greg “Boots” Dasovic was 5 for 5 and Larry Oser was 4 for 4. Batting 1000 for Lake Placid Title Co. were “Bones” McCoy, Pat Lowe and Kelly McMillen with a double and a home run. Teammates Bill Gallagher and Paul Marcellus also contributed home runs.
A big thank you goes out to all the sponsors who made our league a success: Central Security, LP Title Co., Lakeside Dermatology, Conley Insurance, Lake Placid Marine and Miller’s Central Air. Another big thank you needs to go to Highlands County Sports Complex and the grounds crew who did a wonderful job keeping the fields ready to play.
We would like to also acknowledge the Highlands News-Sun for the coverage of our events.