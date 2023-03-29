The last games for Lake Placid Senior Men’s Winter Softball League were held on Monday.

Conley Insurance upset League Champions Lakeside Dermatology 16-8. Leading the Lake Placid hitting for Central was Cisco Hernandez who went 5 for 5 with three triples in the contest. Ron Peterson had key hits while going 4 for 5 and socking a triple. Mark Roth came up big also going 3 for 4. Scott Storch was the big bat for Lakeside going 3 for 3 with a home run and a double.

