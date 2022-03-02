LAKE PLACID — Lakeview Christian School in Lake Placid is a small school of about 125 students. It has a dedicated athletic director, Coach Christina Kunz, who worked hard developing a great flag football team this season.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the school was having a problem booking teams to play against. One by one the opponents canceled out. So, Kunz’s team didn’t get to play much. She felt especially bad about the eighth graders who would be moving to different schools next year. She didn’t want to let all their football training go to waste.
That’s where members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue. The COPS unit (Community Oriented Police Services) heard about the football dilemma and offered to play a game against the students. The COPS unit players were Louis Ramos, Laura and Jason Mulligan, KJ Johnson, Tristen Lanier and Maddie Wilson.
So, on a beautiful Saturday morning, Feb. 26, the football field at Lake June Ball Fields was full of spectators, at least on the student’s side. There were family members, kids and even a 3-month-young baby on the sidelines to cheer the student athletes on.
During warmups the student players kept looking over at the size of their opponents. But that didn’t deter Kunz from laying out the rules of the game. Before the game started, six members of the sheriff’s team gathered together with the students for a prayer and the playing of the national anthem.
The sheriff’s team seemed surprised at how organized their opposition was and how good they could throw long passes. As the game continued it was hard to tell who was ahead. In the end, it was clear that both teams gave it their all.
Another advantage of playing this game was that the spectators were asked to bring household items as their admission. The recipient of the bags full of items was the Potter’s House Girls House, also in Lake Placid.
Lakeview Christian School is a private school with students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. It began in 1985 and is at 500 Kent Ave., on the grounds of Memorial United Methodist Church. The phone number is 863-465-0313.