SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved applying for a loan to pay for part of the drainage and roadway improvement project planned for a portion of Lakeview Drive.
Also, Council approved funding for roadway repairs on deteriorating sections of western Lakeview Drive.
The West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade involves Lakeview Drive on the west side of Lake Jackson from U.S. 27 to Fairmont Lane, a corridor of about 2.7 miles.
An in-depth study was conducted of the area showed that the stormwater culverts crossing the roadway were typically undersized and many were located where there were no easements. Also, the runoff from the roadway is flowing into the lake with no treatment.
Council approved a contract with CivilSurv Design Group on June 7 to perform the design of Phase II of the project at a cost of $1,455,872.
On Oct. 14 the Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a priority listing which included an allocation of $1,464,246 for the City of Sebring project.
The project would include some work on the manhole covers, including adjusting the rim on two manholes to meet the roadway elevations.
The project has been split into four phases to keep the budgets feasible.
CivilSurv President Craig Fuller said there are 28 separate conveyances in the project area with quite a few being combined to reduce the number of needed easements and right-of-way.
“What they thought was a roadway issue, really is a drainage issue,” he said. “We had predicted that a couple of those had the potential to blow out and I guess one of them did.”
A couple of weeks before Hurricane Ian, heavy weekend rains damaged Lakeview Drive near Don Drive. The water overwhelmed the drainage pipe under the roadway and then undermined the soil on the opposite side. Lakeview Drive in that area was closed for a few days while it was under repair.
For the end solution of the project, they will try to reconvey as much of the huge amounts of water into large canals with the runoff routed through inline treatment units, Fuller said. It will clean up the lakefront and go through a bubble-up type structure that should make access for, and actually the intrusion of stormwater, a lot less obvious.
The first areas they are looking at working on at Don Drive, Pinewood Boulevard, Lake Sebring west overflow, St. Agnes Episcopal Church and just north of Don Jose.
The design work will be completed in about 14 months, Fuller said. The next step is obtaining construction loans.
On the next agenda item, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade will take awhile.
Councilman Mark Stewart, the public works foreman, Excavation Point (road construction firm), and himself met at that section of Lakeview Drive to identify the areas of most critical need.
Excavation Point recommended 10 projects to fix and lay asphalt at a total cost of about $56,000.
Stewart said, “If we don’t do this, it has degraded to the point that we are losing sidewalk and part of the seawall.”
Councilman Leonard Carlisle said people are constantly asking when something will be done and this will help smooth things out.
Council approved the proposal from Excavation Point.