Lakeview Drive

A section of Lakeview Drive that was repaired recently after damage due to heavy rains prior to Hurricane Ian. This area near Don Drive is identified as one of the first priorities in a major project being designed to alleviate stormwater issues on a 2.7-mile section of Lakeview Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved applying for a loan to pay for part of the drainage and roadway improvement project planned for a portion of Lakeview Drive.

Also, Council approved funding for roadway repairs on deteriorating sections of western Lakeview Drive.

