SEBRING — Repairs were completed Wednesday, with the roadway reopened, on a section of Lakeview Drive near Veterans Beach that was damaged by the heavy rain over last weekend.
At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the rain from the past weekend produced damage on Lakeview Drive near Don Drive. The water overwhelmed the structure (under roadway pipe) that was there, crossed the road and then undermined the soil on the opposite side.
The structure itself is still intact, he said. There was too much water for the structure to handle causing the water to jump the structure and undermine the other side.
Excavation Point has done the repairs, Noethlich said.
Lakeview Drive is a county maintained road, but the city-maintained portion at Lakeside and Golfview had a collapse, which the county repaired. That was completed Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle asked if a larger culvert was put under Lakeview Drive or was it just repaired.
Noethlich replied, “No, they just did a repair.”
CivilSurv Design Group engineering took a look at the work being done Monday and agreed with the repairs that Excavation Point was making, he said. “But, as you all know, that is going to get an entirely new infrastructure when we perform the engineering.”
Noethlich was referring to the West Lake Jackson Infrastructure Upgrade involving an area along Lakeview Drive on the west side of Lake Jackson from U.S. 27 to Fairmont Lane, a corridor of about 2.7 miles.
A review of the area found the stormwater culverts crossing the roadway were typically undersized and many were located where there were no easements. Also, the runoff from the roadway is flowing into the lake with no treatment.
Noethlich said CivilSurv is proposing to do just the structure itself and would probably take 20 weeks to put it in.
CivilSurv also took a look at the flooding up and down Lakeview Drive to give credence to the engineering report that has been provided.
“We are going to have to deal with Don Drive, maybe even outside of Phase I [of the infrastructure project],” Noethlich said. “They are going to provide us with a plan and a cost to do Don Drive and the structure that we are having a problem with.”
There is a pipe that runs down Don Drive and it is undersized, he said. It performs a 90-degree turn into the structure that was compromised and water flooded over Lakeview and actually took out the property owner’s beach across the street.
Since it is independent of all the other facilities, it is something that can be addressed outside of the overall plan.