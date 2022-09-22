Lakeview Drive reopens near Don Drive

Roadway repairs have been completed on Lakeview Drive near Don Drive after the weekend’s heavy rains caused damage prompting a temporary closure of Lakeview Drive near Veterans Beach.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Repairs were completed Wednesday, with the roadway reopened, on a section of Lakeview Drive near Veterans Beach that was damaged by the heavy rain over last weekend.

At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the rain from the past weekend produced damage on Lakeview Drive near Don Drive. The water overwhelmed the structure (under roadway pipe) that was there, crossed the road and then undermined the soil on the opposite side.

