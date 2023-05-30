A crowd of about 300 gathered Monday morning in front of the Garden of Honor plot at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park where soldiers are laid to rest. The gathering was the 11th annual observation at the Gardens of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for what they believed and for their country.
On the last Monday of each May, the nation observes Memorial Day.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens General Manager Gina Smith, serving as the master of ceremonies, opened the event by welcoming all who attended. She introduced the presentation of Colors by the Sebring High School Air Force JROTC. The Wacaster Family sang the national anthem and sang “God Bless America” after the Pledge of Allegiance.
This year the guest speaker was Avon Park Air Force Range Commander Lt. Col. Michael S. Ryan of the United States Air Force. He gave a brief history of Memorial Day.
Ryan, who served two tours in Afghanistan, also spoke of “a path forward” to remember this day and asked those in attendance to keep honoring all those who gave their lives in service.
He was joined at the speakers stand by his young daughter, Caroline.
The introduction of the POW/MIA table placed at front was explained, representing a place for any POW or MIA soldier who has not returned. Afterwards, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Rifle Team performed a flag folding ceremony, followed by the 21-gun salute. Buglers Clarissa Garza and Rene Serrano echoed the playing of taps.
Bagpiper Ken Macklin, of Orlando, walked in playing “Amazing Grace”. Following the closing prayer by Pastor Chris Sneider, the bagpiper exited on “All Glory Be To Christ”.
After closing prayers, the staff of Lakeview Memorial Gardens held a proper Memorial Day barbecue. Guests reflected on the event and on the memory of past fallen soldiers.
A penny was placed in each person’s program for the ceremony. Guests were encouraged to leave the pennies on a tombstone of a veteran to acknowledge they had visited.
In attendance, Highlands County Commissioner Kevin Roberts said, “This specific day is for those who have died for us. I’m honored to be here. This is an observance, not a celebration, an observance of those people who have died for us, the last full measure of devotion for us. I love them and I honor them.”
The event was coordinated by Bob’s Vets of Highlands County.
Later Monday afternoon, the Sea Services Museum celebrated with cake, guided tours and speakers, including U.S. Congressman Scott Franklin of Lakeland. Franklin, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, retired U.S Navy commander and veteran of Operation Desert Storm, served as the keynote speaker during the ceremony.
Franklin has said that he, with 26 years in military service, understands the challenges the veterans face, and holds himself committed to passing legislation that serves the men and women who served the U.S.