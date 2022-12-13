SEBRING — The ritual of lighting a candle in memory of a loved one is a long-standing ritual in many cultures. A lit candle promotes reflection and signifies remembrance. For many, lighting a candle in memory of a loved one helps ease the pain of their loss.

Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park hosted its 26th Annual Candlelight Service on Friday evening, Dec. 9. Hundreds of luminaries, placed around the gardens by staff members, lit the way to the chapel.

