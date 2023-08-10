Lakeview Drive residents in the area of Veterans Beach have issues with a watercraft rental business, according to Sebring City Councilman Harrison Havery who cited emails and phone calls the city has been receiving.
At a recent City Council meeting, Havery said he believes the other councilmembers also received emails and phone calls over the last several months concerning Lakeview Water Sports.
“As we are getting more information on what this is going to look like, I think it is something we need to address because it is a business running on a residential property. It appears that a lot of ordinances are being broken,” he said.
Havery said the business is “really a good thing for Sebring as long as it is in the right place and right manner and right environment.” In a residential area is not the best option, he feels.
“The city should work with the business to find a creative solution that everybody can benefit from,” he said.
Until a solution is found, Havery suggested a temporary use permit could be issued to the business.
Councilman Josh Stewart said he agreed. He loves the business and that it is for people to access the lake who don’t have boats. “Neighbors have property rights, too. You can’t operate a business like that off a residential lot,” he said. He also liked the idea of issuing a temporary use permit.
Councilman Roland Bishop said he would abstain from the conversation because the operators of the business are family members.
Mayor John Shoop said the city has ordinances to protect property rights of everyone. “To run a commercial business, especially the size that this one has grown to, is not quite right in that area. It is an R-1A zoning,” Shoop said.
There is not a lot of commercial property on Lake Jackson, but there are some spaces and other venues where the business may be able to go, he said.
An area resident said he wants the business to work, but not in a residential area.
Jeff Carlson, a former council member, said as a neighbor from across the lake and one who used to live down the street from this, zoning is one of the most powerful tools in the City of Sebring to maintain its character. He pointed out that R-1A is the most restrictive zoning category.
There are multiple commercial properties for sale on Lake Jackson and other commercial properties where they could work out some kind of a deal to operate from, he said.
The R-1A residential district is a single-family residential area with a density up to 3.48 dwelling units per acre with lots of at least 12,500 square feet.
Kellie Anne Carrozza said she and her husband (Michael) operate Lakeview Water Sports. They reached out to the city two years ago, before they started the business.
“We were told that we could operate,” she said. “We are not operating clearly from our property.”
They live across from Veterans Beach and were told they could use Veterans Beach for their business, Carrozza said. They are not operating from their home; they just happen to live across from the lake.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the conditional use permit had to be rejected because the use isn’t allowed in an area zoned R-1.
The R-1 residential district is a single-family residential area with a density 4.3 dwelling units per acre with medium size of at least 10,000 square feet.
“We did indicate to them they could transact and launch the boat from Veterans Beach for the person to rent,” he said. At the time he believes city staff was thinking the business would have a couple of boats, but it has become a much larger business than what city staff had anticipated.
Noethlich said Carrozza asked about using the former Women’s Club property across the street from Veterans Beach or the City Pier, which would require a lease agreement. He told them they should seek to partner with a commercial entity on the lake.
Noethlich said Friday that he has sent a message to the operators of the watercraft rental business to set up a meeting with them and Havery.
The Carrozza’s house is across the street (Lakeview Drive) from the lake, but their property includes lakeside frontage where the watercraft are kept until being rented.