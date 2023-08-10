Lakeview Water Sports

Lakeview Water Sports co-owner Michael Carrozza prepares a pontoon rental on Friday at 8281 Lakeview Drive next to Veterans Beach.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Lakeview Drive residents in the area of Veterans Beach have issues with a watercraft rental business, according to Sebring City Councilman Harrison Havery who cited emails and phone calls the city has been receiving.

At a recent City Council meeting, Havery said he believes the other councilmembers also received emails and phone calls over the last several months concerning Lakeview Water Sports.

