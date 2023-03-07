SEBRING — You might have seen or smelled smoke Sunday and still Monday morning, especially in Lorida, from another landfill fire.
The good news this time, aside from no injuries, is that garbage collection likely will not get delayed, said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. At least, not as long as the fire doesn’t spread any further than it has, and as long as the wind does not shift.
Howerton said the wind Monday morning, blowing to the south, has kept smoke away from landfill operations and allowed municipal and Waste Connections trucks to continue dumping.
“That’s perfect for us,” Howerton said.
However, he has had to close landfill garbage dumping to private individuals and other small-vehicle haulers until further notice, diverting them to DeSoto, Okeechobee and Polk counties.
“We don’t know when we’ll open [for them] yet,” Howerton said.
Highlands County Fire Rescue on Monday had 22 crew members on scene with Engines 7 and 19; Brush Trucks 7 and 9; Tankers 24, 29 and 33; Aerial/Ladder 9; Rescue 19; Battalion Chief 2; Division Chief 1, and Chiefs 4 and 6, along with Emergency Management Manager Corey Amundsen.
They joined a crew of five Solid Waste Department employees to help keep the fire doused.
On Sunday, HCFR had 22 crew member with Engines 7, 10 and 19; Brush Trucks 7, 9 and 19; Tankers 9, 24 and 33; Rescue 19; Battalion Chief 1, and Division Chief 1, along with Amundsen.
Solid Waste had seven members plus the county engineer at the landfill, county officials said. Howerton said a small crew of landfill employees kept the fire doused and controlled overnight until fresh landfill employees and fire personnel could return at daybreak.
Howerton said the first report of the fire, to his knowledge, came at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday from model airplane enthusiasts using the field just north of the construction and demolition debris landfill. They saw the south face of the landfill burning.
“At that time, it was just a little smoke and flames, and not really that big,” Howerton said. “By the time I got there, the wind had picked up and it had spread.”
HCFR sent out 12 units to the fire on Sunday, according to county information posts. The size at that time was estimated at five acres.
Howerton said he pulled his landfill personnel at 10:30 p.m., when it also got too dark for firefighters. After fresh crews arrived at daybreak, the size of the fire had reduced to two acres.
The landfill has two water tankers, Howerton said. In addition to spray nozzles to wet roads, they have deck guns, he said, capable of putting water on a fire from 150 feet away.
As of Monday, county officials said the fire had been contained and 40% extinguished, with the ladder truck atop the mound, spraying water to the pile below, and hand crews working along the side of the pile.
Once hotspots get cooled down, county officials said landfill crews should be able to bring out bulldozers to spread sand over the pile and smother any smoldering ashes.
County officials said Consolidated 911 Dispatch alerted HCFR volunteer firefighters to stand up at their stations in case they were needed to cover the county while paid firefighters work the landfill.
Howerton said the last fire he recalls at the landfill was at the end of March last year into the beginning of April. It closed the landfill completely for 50 hours and took more than 250,000 gallons of water to squelch.
When asked about a possible cause for this time, Howerton said he didn’t know for certain, but he reported “kicking over” a lot of lithium ion batteries while running hoses with landfill staff. Such batteries are known for being volatile if they get punctured, crushed, heated and/or soaked, all of which can happen in a landfill. The county requests people dispose of them as hazardous waste.