SEBRING — A fire discovered in the early morning hours at the Highlands County Landfill off Arbuckle Creek Road prompted a response from multiple firefighting agencies, closing the facility to the public and delaying garbage collection.
A landfill operator noticed the fire at 3 a.m. Thursday, said County Project Manager Bob Diefendorf. He said they would work all day and night, if necessary, to get the landfill prepared to reopen this morning.
At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said the crews were just wrapping it up and had extinguished the fire.
“We were there for over 12 hours,” he said. WWe will turn it back over to the Landfill and they will continue to monitor it all night. Historically, it may flare back up.”
Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Desoto City, Highlands Park, Leisure Lakes, Lorida, West Sebring, and Battalions 1 and 4 responded to the scene of the fire, which after sunrise was evident from miles away due to a large plum of white smoke moving toward the east.
Early in the day, Bashoor said, crews arrived and found a “fairly advanced fire in what was a small area at first.” The area is not near a water supply as it is a non-hydrant area, he said. Crews had been shuttling water from a pond onsite to the location of the fire.
Fire officials expected a long-term operation, as crews on the scene were working to separate materials and were dealing with various combustibles, according to the county press release.
Garbage service would be running but delays were expected. According to Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton, local municipalities were notified that garbage service coming to the landfill had been stopped and would resume once the landfill is able to reopen.
Trucks are running and will pickup trash Thursday until full and then will have to wait until the landfill reopens.
Citizens are advised to leave their blue garbage bins out if their regular trash was not picked up Thursday. Those who have trash pickup scheduled on Friday should be aware pickup may be delayed until Saturday.
Recycling is scheduled to be picked up normally Thursday, though residents should leave their green bins out if for some reason they are not picked up.
By early Thursday afternoon Highlands County Fire Rescue reported significant progress on the landfill fire.
The conditions create dangerous scenes where safety is a primary concern. The Florida Forest Service provided Class A foam to help penetrate the deeper areas.
The County Engineering and Road and Bridge Departments had been a tremendous asset for equipment use, firetruck refueling services, and technical expertise, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
The State Department of Environment Protection had been contacted and were monitoring the situation.
With the strong wind front coming, crews worked diligently to penetrate as much of the burning as possible and ultimately put it out by late afternoon.