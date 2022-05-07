Have you ever eaten a pine tree? Many parts are edible. Those supposedly were the famous words of world-renowned food forager, Euell Gibbons, on a grape-nuts commercial in the ’70s. Not many of us would be interested in eating a pine tree, but it may remind us that many plants, which we may not have considered food, are edible. Euell had reportedly been a hobo in his younger years and had found the forest abundant with food; something he had learned from his mother as a boy in New Mexico. He later wrote books about foraging wild plants, but he is most famous for television commercials.
Your yard, like the forest, could be abundant with food. Learning what plants are edible is the beginning of your journey. Imagine stepping out your back door and collecting your supper. Traditional vegetables can be part of this landscape but many perennial plants that don’t need to be replanted every season could also. Fruit trees can provide shade as well as food. The pioneers understood this and planted these trees out their back door and close to the kitchen. That is where the term “dooryard fruit trees” came from.
The average Florida lawn is about 7,000 square feet. Depending on the source of your information, you might expect to need about 4,000 square feet to grow enough food to feed a person for a year. Of course, no one expects the average person to try to achieve such an endeavor. Also, this number would depend on the type of food and the amounts that you consume. Your yard may not feed a family of four but with some planning, you might lessen your grocery bill.
Finally, not many people would be expected to have their whole yard planted in edibles. More likely they would start to incorporate these types of plants. Adding planting beds and filling gaps with edibles. There is no reason to pull up your landscaping and do a complete makeover, although you may choose to. Plant some things you enjoy eating and don’t forget the flowering plant. The pollinators will thank you.
If you want to learn more, The University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences has just what you are looking for. Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a class on May 21st called Incredible Edible Landscapes. To learn how to register call the extension office at 863-402-6540. You can also find my Facebook page, Hometown Gardener, find, and click on the link that takes you to Eventbrite to register. Ask about the other monthly classes when you call the office.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Extension, residential horticulture agent in Highlands County. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.