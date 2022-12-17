Malaysia Landslide

In this photo released by Korporat JBPM, rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 16, 2022.

 KORPORAT JBPM via AP

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A thunderous crush of soil and debris killed 18 people at a campground in Malaysia on Friday, and rescuers dug through the mud for another 15 who were feared buried in the landslide.

More than 90 people were sleeping on an organic farm when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters (100 feet) above the site and covered about 1 hectare (3 acres). Two of the dead were found locked in an embrace, according to the state fire department chief.

