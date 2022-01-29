SEBRING — The City Council approved a zoning change for 123 parcels totaling 19.46 acres in the Las Villas subdivision from Residential 2 and Planned Development to Planned Development.
The Las Villas subdivision is east of Highlands Avenue, between Kenilworth Boulevard and Youth Care Lane.
The subdivision consists of 150 residential lots and two commercial outparcels. A total of 127 lots belong Green Group Development, LLC, in addition to the outparcels. The remaining 23 lots are under separate ownership, with 18 of those lots developed with duplex and single-family residences.
Central Florida Regional Planning Council Senior Planner Dana Riddell said a property usually has two different conditions – the zoning regulations that everyone has to follow and the other is the developer’s agreement with the city pertaining to infrastructure, roads and how the development is going to occur.
In this case, a lot of the things that would usually be included in the planned development zoning were included as part of the developer’s agreement, she said.
There are two reasons the developer requested this zoning change – they want to reduce the rear setback from 25 feet to 20 feet on the 123 lots that they own and they want to no longer have to screen the back porches, Riddell noted. They are still planning to put porches in the rear they just don’t want to have to screen them. The buyer can screen it.
The maximum building height will remain at 25 feet and the living space remains at 1,157 square feet per unit, she said.
The original developer’s agreement was approved in 2006 and amended in 2009 and 2010.
Councilman Roland Bishop said, “I am just ready to see it finished.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said, “That would be nice; it has been sitting a long time.”
Councilman Mark Stewart said, “I am happy to see something happening in there as well. I don’t think the changes are of any merit.”