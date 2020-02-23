SEBRING — Highlands County Extension offers three or four agriculture tours every year. The popular tours stop at five agriculture related stops where we learn about each. The last two tours are quickly approaching and we have some seats on each.
The stops of the two tours include an alligator farm, a large flowering perennial grower, two separate caladium growing operations, a small organic vegetable farm, a large traditional vegetable farm and packing house, a large commercial sod producer, a distillery of rum and spirits, a vineyard with large event venue and a water talk on issues facing Florida’s Farmers and water quality and quantities.
The next tour is Tuesday, Feb. 25 and seats are limited. The second tour, the Horticulture tour, will be March 10. Both tours leave the Bert J Harris Agricultural Civic Center in Sebring at 8 a.m. and return before 5 p.m. Email today for your spot on the tour. The office will be open Monday.
The day’s events include a large air conditioned bus with bathroom amenities and a steak lunch cooked by the local Cattleman’s Association. No one should leave hungry! Some walking is required but we often rotate on and off bus experiences. If you are interested in one of our day long excursions call the UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County at 863-402-6540. You can also email davidaustin@ufl.edu and we will forward the links to register and where you can read more about them. The cost of each tour is $75 per person.