SEBRING — It was the end of another school year Thursday like no other as 2020-21 started in the midst of a pandemic, which offered many challenges and changes.
As the school year progressed, things slowly got back to near normal and then with the School Board of Highlands County made face masks optional on Tuesday, things appeared close to normal on the last day as students, teachers and staff said their goodbyes.
“The big words that come to my mind when I think through this year, just resilience, grit, adaptability,” said Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer. Those words apply to the students and their families, who have been very patient with the changes this year as things slowly started to open back up.
Spencer said the teachers also showed their resilience and adaptability as they worked in a full virtual mode at the end of the previous school year and moved to a hybrid model (some students at home and some in school) and then more students coming back for face-to-face instruction. Each time you do that you have to reestablish a classroom, which can be very hard.
“We had lots of tears, lots of laughs, but at the end of the day, I am very proud of my staff who still made school feel like as normal of a school year as they could even with some obvious changes they really did make it feel like home,” he said.
At Sebring Middle School, eighth-graders Sondos Katramiz, Rylie Brooker, Madison Hartline, Erin Rogers reflected on their school year.
Katramiz said with COVID it was a lot different, but the school was still able to make it a fun learning experience, by finding different ways for students to do fun activities and sports even with COVID.
Brooker said it was a great school year, though most people would believe they didn’t get to do a lot because of COVID, but they ended up doing it.
“All of our teachers tried their best to help us have a fun year,” she said.
Hartline said at the start of the school year she debated about learning online from home, but she ended up going to school and she liked it a lot.
It was a little bit difficult with teachers having to teach the kids online and then do the kids in person and check the comments and stuff, but they ended up making it work,” she said. “Our school tried their best to make everything work despite having to deal with the pandemic.”
Rogers started the school learning from home through the district’s Innovative Learning Environment model that was operated during the first semester.
“For me it was rough because I am a social person, but for the learning part, the teachers did a good job,” she said. The kids online understood [the lessons] and the staff at the school did a good job making sure all the kids had internet and they supplied us with Chromebooks, so I think they did good.”
At about six weeks into the school year, Rogers returned to school for face-to-face instruction.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said, “We had a very smooth end to the school year. Our seniors got together Tuesday afternoon and had a wonderful day at Camp Sparta.”
Grad Walk was held Wednesday and on Thursday the underclassmen finished up their last exams and headed out for the summer, she said. Students received their yearbooks and enjoyed looking through them with friends and remembering all the good times they had this year.
In his final announcement over the intercom to the Woodlawn Elementary students, Spencer said, “Through some of the challenges of this year, those challenges will still come even when we get back to normal, but when we step up to those challenges and get back up and face them and conquer them, those are what shape us, boys and girls, that is what will turn us into the young men and young women you will become and you will know how to face them if they come again.”