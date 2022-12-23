SEBRING — When you need a last minute Christmas gift or something unique anytime, take a quick trip downtown to discover what you have been missing.
Bare Wood Market, 130 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, features a variety of items from local vendors and artists and more.
On a recent visit, owner Laura Young pointed out health and beauty and medicinal items such as goat milk soap that is made locally with the goat milk harvested locally.
Goat milk is a natural exfoliator for your skin so it gets rid of the dead cells, she explained.
The store has coconut oil from Bartow, tooth powder, balms and salves for what ails you. Also, homemade laundry detergent, beeswax and honey soap, shampoo and conditioner, facial products, pencil sets, breadboards, charcuterie boards, vintage towels and table clothes, and much more.
The Grateful Hearts Boutique, 113 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, has a colorful variety of items that would make delightful gifts including items for the home, clothing and accessories.
Co-owner Karen Lanier said they have items for everyone on your gift list.
The Pure Grit Boot Company at 309 W. Main St., Avon Park, has boots of course and much more to complete your gift list such as T-shirts, caps and other clothing items, belts and accessories, such as earrings. Also, lumps of coal that are soap and other unique soaps, local honey, beard wash and a whole lot more including cups and tumblers galore.