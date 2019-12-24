SEBRING — With the shopping days until Christmas dwindling down to the final two days, shoppers were out en mass Monday for last-minute gifts and preparations for the holidays.
Luz Galan, who was shopping at Ross on Monday, had a good reason to be shopping last minute for gifts for four people.
“Because I was in Panama, the country, and I came last night, so I am late for shopping,” she said.
But, she did bring some gifts from Panama — “Coffee from Panama, hats from Panama and a dress.”
The five hats she brought from Panama were in fact “Panama” hats, Galan said.
The Puerto Rican native has been living in Highlands County for 23 years. She was going to leave Monday night to go to her father’s house in Kissimmee
Walt and Connie Large of Sebring shopped at Lakeshore Mall.
“We are starting to get the spirit,” Walt said. “You have to go out shopping to get engaged.”
Connie said she was just walking around and looking to get in the spirit.
“We do this on Christmas Eve or the day before to get ready for Christmas and get in the mood,” she said.
While Walt and Connie didn’t have a sense of urgency to make last-minute gift purchases, it appeared many others still had a shopping list to complete and that included stopping by the supermarket for holiday meal and festive food items.
According to the National Retail Federation, 56% of shoppers expect to purchase their last gift between Dec. 18 and Christmas Eve, today.
The NRF expected holiday retail sales during November and December to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 to a total of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion. The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with an average holiday sales increase of 3.7% over the previous five years.
“The U.S. economy is continuing to grow and consumer spending is still the primary engine behind that growth,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.
According to Gallup, consumers estimate they will spend $942, up sharply from year ago; a record-high (37%) plan to spend $1,000 or more and a record-low (16%) say they will spend less this year than in 2018.