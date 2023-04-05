LAKE PLACID — Everyone knows what Easter is, probably Good Friday and even Holy Saturday, but many are at a loss when it comes to Maundy Thursday. During Holy Week, the Memorial United Methodist Church will host a reenactment to explain it through drama. The event is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday at 500 Kent Ave.
The church’s cast will don their robes and reenact the Last Supper with Jesus and his disciples. The drama will show the disciples’ feet being washed by Jesus all the way through the supper and into the Garden of Gethsemane. The cast of about 20 people will portray the 12 disciples and Ken Veronee will play Jesus.