Ohio Cargo Train Derailment

Work crews clean up the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train in Clark County, Ohio, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

 BILL LACKEY/SPRINGFIELD NEWS-SUN via AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.

Norfolk Southern and Clark County officials say 28 of the southbound train’s 212 cars, including four empty tankers, derailed at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Township near a business park and the county fairgrounds. Springfield is about 46 miles (74 kilometers) west of the state capital of Columbus.

