Russia Ukraine War

Police officers inspect a dead body after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

 WLADYSLAW MUSIIENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a pre-dawn missile barrage on Ukraine’s capital Thursday, killing 3 people including a 9-year-old and her mother, officials said, and damaging apartment buildings, schools and a children’s hospital. It was the highest casualty toll from a single attack on Kyiv over the past month.

A 33-year-old woman died as she and others waited to enter a locked Kyiv air raid shelter, leaving her and others at the mercy of falling missile fragments, according to her husband. Officials ordered an investigation into what happened.

