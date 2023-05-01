Exchange Cleaning Co-op

Dilcia Molina, center, the president and founder of Madre Tierra, smiles with two of the other women involved with the business, at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op in Fredericksburg, Va., Friday, April 21.

 TRISTAN LOREI/THE FREE LANCE-STAR via AP

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — For almost 20 years, a group of women who fled Latin American countries because of violence against them have been supporting each other in the Fredericksburg area, throughout Virginia and into Washington and Maryland.

The Latinas call themselves Madre Tierra, or Mother Earth. Since 2004, they’ve connected about 500 immigrants with lawyers who helped secure their legal status or application for political asylum. Group members also have provided emotional support after domestic violence or sexual assault, human trafficking or forced marriages or persecution because of their sexual orientation.

