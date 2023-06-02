On June 1, 2023, from 12 pm to 3:30 pm more than 30 people gathered in Avon Park at 98 W Main St. to peacefully demonstrate their discontent about the new law SB 1718. A law that brings with it many limitations for the undocumented Latino community.

That law was signed on May 10, proposed by DeSantis, current Governor of the States of Florida. It proposed that those who do not have immigration status have limited access to jobs, as well as forcing hospitals to request information about the immigration status of patients, in addition to making it a felony to use false identification. Among other limitations posed by this new law.

Recommended for you