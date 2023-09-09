TALLAHASSEE — Pointing to two critical witnesses being unwilling to testify, the Florida Commission on Ethics on Friday ended a long-running case against former Sen. Jack Latvala, who left office amid sexual-harassment allegations.

The commission, in a voice vote, approved a recommendation from state lawyer Elizabeth Miller to dismiss an ethics complaint filed in December 2017. The case involved allegations that Latvala sexually harassed a Senate aide and had a sexual relationship with a lobbyist.

