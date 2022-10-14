Russia Ukraine War Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko waves to the world cup journalists as he arrives at the Zapad (West) 2017 joint Russia-Belarus military exercises at the Borisovsky range in Borisov, Belarus.

 AP PHOTO, FILE

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd” claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus.

The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees and migrants — mostly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East — from the country’s borders with Belarus and of “subjecting many to grave human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture.”

Recommended for you