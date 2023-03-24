3D Rocket Launch

Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral, Fla., watch as Terran I, a 3D-printed rocket by Relativity Space, lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station late Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 CRAIG BAILEY/FLORIDA TODAY via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

