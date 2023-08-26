SpaceX Crew Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready on pad 39A as photographers set up remote cameras to cover the launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) — NASA and SpaceX halted the countdown late Thursday for the launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Mission managers rescheduled the liftoff for Saturday morning, giving them an extra 24 hours to close out lingering issues, officials said. Nearly ideal weather was expected.

Recommended for you