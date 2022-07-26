Russia Egypt

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures during a joint news conference with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, following their talks in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

 RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, making Russian war aims more explicit as its forces keep pummeling Ukraine with artillery barrages and air strikes.

The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.

