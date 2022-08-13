Alleged Bathroom Attack Florida

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, answers a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives on April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Police in Florida say they will investigate the lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer, but school district officials say no such attack took place. After reading Fine’s social media posts about the alleged attack on Thursday, Aug. 11, Melbourne police assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations.

 PHIL SEARS/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they will investigate a lawmaker’s allegation that a transgender student may have sexually assaulted a female student in a middle school bathroom over the summer — a rumored attack that school district officials say never occurred and that investigators say they received no reports about.

After reading Republican State Rep. Randy Fine’s social media posts about the alleged assault on Thursday, police in the eastern coast city of Melbourne, just south of Cape Canaveral, assigned two detectives to investigate the allegations, though they said they had received no previous word of an attack.

