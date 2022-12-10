Florida Lawmaker Fraud

Florida state Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his House seat Thursday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans.

Harding, R-Ocala, submitted his resignation a day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced a grand-jury indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements.

Recommended for you